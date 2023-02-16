Olbermann urges blue states to wage ‘economic civil war’ on red states: ‘Starve red states into submission'

Former MSNBC host and radical liberal Keith Olbermann claimed that only an "economic civil war" pursued by blue states against red states in America would end mass shootings.

He stated that the only way to stop such acts of violence "is to suffocate" the businesses that profit off the sale of firearms, the lobbies that defend them, and "to destroy" the Republican Party that supports both.

Blue states "must starve" the red states economically in order to accomplish these things, he said.

Olbermann made his latest hyperbolic statements in a video rant posted to his Twitter account Wednesday. A gun control proponent, he was clearly reacting to the recent shooting at Michigan State University that left three people dead and five more injured.

The former sports journalist used the shooting to claim that the United States is "owned by guns."

He began his screed with that assertion, and stressed the need to destroy gun businesses, gun advocacy groups, and the Republican Party as well.

"We are owned by guns. And therefore, there is only one way to stop the mass shootings. It is to suffocate the businesses that make billions of dollars in profits off guns, to destroy the gun lobby – the death lobby – and the Republican Party that defends those lobbies and those businesses," Olbermann argued.

He then offered the radical means on how to accomplish this, saying, "And the only way to do that is an economic civil war. The blue states have all the money, they must starve the red states into submission, or another 600,000 Americans will be murdered in the next 10 to 12 years."

Olbermann certainly is no stranger to rabble-rousing on Twitter. He made headlines in December for being suspended from his account after allegedly harassing CEO Elon Musk and encouraging his followers to post links to the location of the billionaire’s private jet.

He also turned heads with his indignant response to the news that President Joe Biden was under investigation for his own classified documents scandal. The journalist blasted the media coverage of the story on Twitter, comparing it to the Hillary Clinton emails scandal from 2016.