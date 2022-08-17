Oklahoma mom goes viral with at-home active shooter drill with son using bulletproof backpack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Since the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, nationwide attention has again turned to school safety with people placing an increased emphasis on active shooter drills.

One mother took the initiative to supplement school drills with an at-home training and bulletproof backpack to prepare her son for the worst possible scenario.

Oklahoma resident Cassie Walton joined "America's Newsroom" to comment on her viral video practicing an active shooter drill with her five-year-old son in their home.

"I kind of took what he does at school and basically just added a bulletproof backpack to that," Walton told hosts Dana Perino and Griff Jenkins.

The video shows Walton's son reacting to prompts that a shooter has entered the building, hiding in the corner and holding his bulletproof backpack in front of his body.

"With Uvalde being on the news everywhere, and his family, everybody was watching it. He had some questions like, could this happen at my school?" Walton said.

"And he just couldn't understand why somebody would want to do that. So I tried to answer them the best I could in words that are appropriate for a five-year-old."

Walton emphasized to her son the importance of remaining quiet even if police claim to be outside the classroom door.

Walton said this has become the reality for children in America, with school shootings occurring at an unprecedented rate.

"Just start the conversation, even if you're not going to do the drills, teach your children about guns," Walton said, adding that families should also teach children about gun safety.