©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

OJ Simpson being honored in BET's 'In Memoriam' segment stuns live audience

The former NFL running back and accused killer died at age 76 in April

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Fox News senior national correspondent Kevin Corke and Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins discuss the context of O.J. Simpson’s murder trial that may have led to his acquittal on ‘MediaBuzz.’

Sunday’s BET Awards included O.J. Simpson in the "In Memoriam" segment remembering individuals with "Black excellence" who died in the previous year.

The accused doubler murderer appeared alongside names such as actor Bill Cobbs, baseball player Willie Mays, film producer Clarence Avant and actor Carl Weathers. Simpson was credited as a "former NFL player."

Though many names received cheers and applause from the audience, video from TMZ showed Simpson’s name led to some applause and murmurs that continued through the next few names.

O.J. Simpson

Simpson's family revealed that he had died of prostate cancer back in April. ( Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

KATO KAELIN REFLECTS ON O.J.'S DEATH: 'I BELIEVE HE DID IT,' WONDERS 'IF HE MADE PEACE WITH GOD'

Fox News Digital reached out to BET for a comment.

Simpson died in April at age 76 after battling prostate cancer. Though he had a prolific NFL and acting career, Simpson was best known for being found not guilty in his criminal trial for the brutal 1994 slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman. 

O.J. Simpson shows the jury a new pair of Aris extra-large gloves, similar to the gloves found at the Bundy and Rockingham crime scene

O.J. Simpson was famously acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. ( VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

The case was dubbed "The Trial of the Century," and his acquittal was considered one of the most controversial verdicts in the history of the American judicial system.

He was subsequently sued for wrongful death by the Goldman and Brown families in civil court and found to be responsible for the deaths.

NICOLE BROWN SIMPSON'S SIBLINGS LOOK BACK ON OJ SIMPSON VERDICT: 'I WAS JUST NUMB'

Simpson was also convicted of armed robbery in 2008 and sentenced to 33 years in prison, with a minimum of nine years before he was eligible for parole. Simpson was released from prison in October 2017.

O.J. Simpson and Arnelle Simpson

O.J. Simpson, pictured with daughter Arnelle Simpson. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.