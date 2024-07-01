OJ Simpson being honored in BET's 'In Memoriam' segment stuns live audience

Sunday’s BET Awards included O.J. Simpson in the "In Memoriam" segment remembering individuals with "Black excellence" who died in the previous year.

The accused doubler murderer appeared alongside names such as actor Bill Cobbs, baseball player Willie Mays, film producer Clarence Avant and actor Carl Weathers. Simpson was credited as a "former NFL player."

Though many names received cheers and applause from the audience, video from TMZ showed Simpson’s name led to some applause and murmurs that continued through the next few names.

Simpson died in April at age 76 after battling prostate cancer. Though he had a prolific NFL and acting career, Simpson was best known for being found not guilty in his criminal trial for the brutal 1994 slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman.

The case was dubbed "The Trial of the Century," and his acquittal was considered one of the most controversial verdicts in the history of the American judicial system.

He was subsequently sued for wrongful death by the Goldman and Brown families in civil court and found to be responsible for the deaths.

Simpson was also convicted of armed robbery in 2008 and sentenced to 33 years in prison, with a minimum of nine years before he was eligible for parole. Simpson was released from prison in October 2017.

