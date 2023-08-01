Ohio youth center sponsors program to teach kids how to be drag queens: The ‘fundamentals of drag’

The Colors+ Youth Center in Fairview, Ohio announced that it will host monthly workshops showing minors how to become drag queens.

Activities such as drag queen story hours and other events with children have become sources of national controversy over the past few years. The Colors+ Youth Center in Ohio, as one such example. It hosts all manner of LGBTQ+-themed events aimed at children, such as "monthly Drag Storytimes" that feature "a drag performer reading an age-appropriate book with positive themes for LGBTQ+ youth highlighting inclusivity, creativity, and love."

The Cuyahoga Arts & Culture (CAC) website explains the taxpayer support: "In November 2015, Cuyahoga County voters overwhelmingly supported Issue 8, the penny-and-a-half tax and revenue source for Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. The renewed tax provides CAC with funding through January 2027 to invest in the local arts and culture sector."

The CAC website noted, "We welcome 9 new, first-time grant recipients in 2022. They include… Colors+ Youth Center."

While drag queen story hours are increasingly common, a new event directly teaching children how to become drag queens themselves has raised eyebrows.

"In collaboration with Drag Queen Story Hour Cleveland, we offer monthly drag tutorials led by a local drag performer who teaches the fundamentals of drag (makeup, costume design, and performance)," the youth center announced on its calendar. "Youth are able to creatively express themselves in a safe, affirming, and age appropriate way. Funded by Cuyahoga Arts and Culture."

Cuyahoga Arts & Culture (CAC) touts itself as "one of the largest local public funders for arts and culture in the nation, helping hundreds of organizations in Cuyahoga County connect millions of people to cultural experiences each year." It went on to add that "Since 2007, CAC has invested more than $207 million in more than 436 organizations both large and small" and that a renewed tax "provides CAC with funding through January 2027 to invest in the local arts and culture sector."

CAC also has an Equity statement on its website which claims America still has systemically racist problems.

"Equity: We recognize that our society is challenged to overcome a complex web of inequities, and we believe that CAC is responsible for operating with an awareness of legacies of privilege and power that have effects on opportunity, access and resources," the page claimed. "This awareness will inform all of our policies and practices, including funding criteria, program development, hiring, and resident engagement."

On a related page, the organization noted that race is the foremost of many issues in its "equity" agenda.

"Racial inequities across all indicators for success are deep and pervasive," the page said. "While our primary focus is on racial equity, we also acknowledge that other groups of people are still marginalized, including based on gender, sexual orientation, ability, immigration status, age, class, and other factors."