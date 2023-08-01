Detransitioner slams Neil deGrasse Tyson’s defense of gender ideology: ‘Doesn’t take a degree in astrophysics'

A prominent detransitioner has spoken out against Neil deGrasse Tyson after the famous astrophysicist published a TikTok enthusiastically defending gender ideology.

On Tuesday, self-described "former trans kid" Chloe Cole posted a video to social media where she broke down Tyson's various arguments about the intricacies of sex, gender and human biology.

"I watched @neiltyson flail around trying to describe gender as a spectrum and decided to refute some of his points in a short video," Cole captioned the clip.

In his original video, Tyson claimed that XX and XY chromosomes are "insufficient" because people "exaggerate" features that help portray the gender of their choice.

AMC ABRUPTLY CANCELS FILM DOCUMENTING JOURNEY OF DETRANSITIONERS AFTER BACKLASH

In response to the statement, Cole said people should stop confusing basic biology with cosmetics.

"I don't wear makeup most days. If I leave the house without makeup on, does that make me like 70% male?" Cole asked rhetorically.

After Tyson attempted to justify his position by invoking the well-known "Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness" phrase from the Declaration of Independence, Cole said that if the argument were merely about esthetics, nobody would care.

"It's my business because you're using 1950s gender stereotypes to justify the ideology that leads to sterilization and mastectomies of 15-year-old girls who just don't fit in," Cole noted, adding, "Girls like me."

FORMER TRANS KID SHARES AGONY OF SIDE EFFECTS FROM 'MUTILATING' MEDICAL TRANSITION: 'I'VE GOTTEN NO HELP'

Later in the clip, Cole criticized Tyson for asking, "What business is it of yours to require that I fulfill your inability to think of gender on a spectrum?"

"Because the only thing that you've established in this video was that men wear trousers and tank tops but woman, they wear lipstick and dresses," Cole said. "The idea that people can be percentages of either male or female just further reinforces the fact that biological sex is a binary. There's only two. There may only be two sexes, but there are an infinite number of personalities. I mean, it really doesn't take a degree in astrophysics to know that."

Last week, Cole made a desperate plea for Congress to act against gender treatments and surgeries, testifying on her 19th birthday that, "My childhood was ruined."

UK GIRL WHO DETRANSITIONED AFTER TRANSGENDER SURGERY SAYS SHE FEELS 'LIKE A MUTILATED EXPERIMENT GONE WRONG'

"What message do I want to bring to American teenagers and their families? I didn't need to be lied to. I needed compassion. I needed to be loved. I need to be getting therapy to help me work through my issues. Not affirmed to my delusion that by transforming into a boy, it would solve all my problems," Cole said in her opening statement before a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing slated to discuss the "dangers and due process violations of 'gender-affirming care.'"

Cole described to lawmakers how discomfort with the changes of puberty, being intimidated by new male attention and looking up to her brothers ultimately resulted in her coming out as transgender in a letter placed on the dining room table at just age 12.

In February, The Center for American Liberty sued Kaiser Hospitals on behalf of Cole "for pushing her into medical mutilation instead of properly treating her," according to Cole's lawyer Harmeet K. Dhillon. Between the ages of 13–17 years, Cole underwent a transgender transition, including the off-label use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and a double mastectomy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Fox News' Kendall Tietz and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.