Ocasio-Cortez roasted after Twitter 'sexual frustrations' rant at Republicans: 'Bizarrely anti-feminist'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., got a Twitter roast to welcome in 2022 after she claimed "sexual frustrations" are why Republicans are so focused on her.

The "Squad" congresswoman erupted on critics online after she was photographed dining in Miami amid a COVID surge in New York City, going off in particular on former Donald Trump adviser Steve Cortes taking a shot at her boyfriend's foot attire.

"If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet," she tweeted, adding "Ya creepy weirdos." She added, "It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird."

Given her enormous social media following, Ocasio-Cortez's stark attack on Republicans drew attention and plenty of heat for suggesting conservative criticism was linked to being attracted to her.

"I relate to AOC. Literally every criticism of me boils down to people being disappointed they can’t have sex with me. It is indeed a burden, but one we must bear," CNN commentator Mary Katharine Ham quipped.

"This whole thing just seems bizarrely anti- feminist. So, anytime women's political choices are criticized we can just say it's because people want to sleep them? Can't we just disagree with your tax/climate/mask policies without being involved in this weird sex narrative?" former "View" co-host Meghan McCain tweeted, before deleting.

"When we weaponise our sexuality to defend our personhood it’s just as easy for our sexuality to immediately be weaponised against us to deny our personhood. A dicey game," journalist Eve Barlow wrote. She also wrote on Friday, "AOC is really out here on the last day of the year pulling the people-disagree-with-me-cos-im-hot … card. Pretty much sums up 2021."

Other conservative women also lit into Ocasio-Cortez, such as Fox News contributor Karol Markowicz, who recommended Ocasio-Cortez hand off her social media duties.

Her Twitter rant had plenty of defenders as well, with the New York Daily News declaring she'd "had enough," and HuffPost complimenting her for turning the tables on Cortes after his broadside at her boyfriend.

Ocasio-Cortez continued to lash out on New Year's Eve at critics online who called her hypocritical for visiting a state that Democrats have criticized for its more lax coronavirus rules. She joined other progressives who ripped Gov. Ron DeSantis as being absent during his state's COVID-19 surge, although his spokeswoman said he had been accompanying his wife Casey to her breast cancer treatments.