Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Barack Obama
Published

Obama suggests Democrats have 'less tolerance for ideas that don't suit us' than when he was in office

The former POTUS told CNN the 'anti-democratic sentiment' in the country is not 'unique' to Republicans

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Obama tells CNN Democrats have 'less tolerance' to ideas they oppose Video

Obama tells CNN Democrats have 'less tolerance' to ideas they oppose

Former President Obama took a swipe at Democrats for having "less tolerance" to ideas they opposed than when he was in office.

Former President Obama suggested Democrats are not as tolerant of ideas they don't agree with than they did when he was in office. 

During an interview with CNN, Obama was asked about how the world will "interpret" former President Trump being federally indicted and how he is still able to run for president.

But Obama expressed his concerns were elsewhere. 

OBAMA SUGGESTS ‘DIGITAL FINGERPRINTS’ TO COUNTER MISINFORMATION ‘SO WE KNOW WHAT’S TRUE AND WHAT'S NOT TRUE'

"I think I’m more concerned when it comes to the United States with the fact that not just one particular individual is being accused of undermining existing laws, but that more broadly we’ve seen whether it’s through the gerrymandering of districts, whether it’s trying to silence critics through changes in legislative process, whether it’s attempts to intimidate the press, a strand of anti-democratic sentiment that we’ve seen in the United States," Obama told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Thursday. 

Obama on CNN

Former President Obama took a swipe at Democrats for having "less tolerance" for ideas they don't agree with during an interview with CNN. (Screenshot/CNN)

"It’s something that is right now most prominent in the Republican Party, but I don’t think it’s something that is unique to one party," Obama continued. "I think there is less tolerance for ideas that don’t suit us. And it’s sort of the habits of a free and open exchange of ideas, and the idea that we all agree to the rules of the game, and even if the outcomes aren’t always the ones we like, we still abide by those rules. 

"I think that’s weakened since I left office, and we’re gonna need to strengthen them again," he added.

OBAMA, TIM SCOTT TRADE BARBS OVER RACE IN AMERICA

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower

Obama was asked by CNN's Christiane Amanpour how the world will "interpret" the federal indictment towards former President Trump.  (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

This is not the first time Obama has been critical of his own party. 

Last year, the former president said Democrats often sound "professorial" and get "too bogged down by policy" to the point of coming off to voters as being a "buzzkill."

OBAMA, CLAPPER WERE BRIEFED ON REPORTS OF CLINTON CAMPAIGN'S COLLUSION NARRATIVE, DURHAM REPORT SHOWS

Former President Barack Obama Arizona rally

Former President Obama doesn't shy away from criticizing his own party. (AP Photo/Alberto Mariani)

Obama also warned Democrats to not focus so much on Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We spend enormous amounts of time and energy and resources pointing out the latest crazy thing he said, or how rude or mean some of these Republican candidates behaved," Obama said, adding "That's probably not something that in the minds of most voters overrides their basic interests. Can I pay the rent? What are gas prices? How am I dealing with childcare?"

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.