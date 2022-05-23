Buck Sexton blasts media hypocrisy for lack of panic over Biden's Taiwan comments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After repeatedly claiming then-President Trump would spark nuclear war with North Korea because of his behavior toward dictator Kim Jong Un, the media seems much less concerned about President Biden's recent contentious remarks on Taiwan, Buck Sexton said Monday.

During his trip to Asia, Biden said the U.S. would honor its commitment to defend Taiwan if China invaded the country.

On "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," Sexton noted some pundits called for Trump to be removed via the 25th Amendment after his "fire and fury" comment regarding North Korea.

"[J]ust to give everyone a little reminder about the kind of things that, when Trump would tweet anything about North Korea [they said] ‘Trump flirted with nuclear war with North Korea’ – ‘Trump almost started nuclear war via Twitter’ – North Korea: What war with the US would look like,'" Sexton said, as he quoted from liberal outlets like The Intercept and Vox.

Trump called the North Korean dictator "Rocket Man" which elicited a response from Pyongyang calling him a "dotard."

Kim later warned he had a nuclear "button" on his table, to which Trump replied his own button is "bigger and more powerful" than Kim's.

Co-host Clay Travis noted much of the correspondence the media criticized between Kim and Trump had to do with the U.S. leader's interest in a diplomatic summit – seen as unprecedented since the prior meeting in 2009 between Kim's father Kim Jong Il and Bill Clinton happened after the Arkansan was again a private citizen, not the president.

Sexton agreed, adding Trump's overtures for diplomacy were met with media fears of "nuclear holocaust."

"China’s a much bigger concern for us than North Korea is – [For] one of these presidents, they would talk about the 25th Amendment – but Joe Biden, they go 'Yeah, don’t worry Karine Jean Pierre's going to clean up the mess," he said.

Sexton concluded the dichotomy showed how Biden is unfit for office, in that he continues to make potentially game-changing statements that are later either "cleaned up" or reversed by staff.

"He’s walking around, and he’s reckless," he said, adding in one respect it is hard to be upset at Biden because his faculties exhibit a man "who should be spending time with family and feeding the squirrels in the backyard," rather that executing duties of the leader of the free world.