Sean Duffy on Obama's advice to Dems: 'They have no response' to GOP critics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor and former congressman Sean Duffy joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to discuss the recent trip former President Obama made to help Democrats facing falling poll numbers ahead of the upcoming midterm election. Obama said Democrats need to "tell their story" ahead of the midterm elections.

BIDEN LOOKS ON AS DEMOCRATS GUSH OVER OBAMA AT WHITE HOUSE

SEAN DUFFY: You are home and you tell your story of open borders, more crime, but the real story is a lot of American families are going to grocery stores and gas stations, and they can't afford the new prices, right? I mean, that is the story of this election cycle. And if you talk to any candidate running in any district across America, unless they're in a really rich district, this is what everyone's talking about and Democrats have no response to this. … I think Democrats wish they could kind of pivot and go in a new direction. But there's nowhere to go. They're kind of back in the corner … which is not going to get better before Election Day.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: