Obama-appointed former US attorney declares Willis testimony a ‘train wreck’: ‘Went off the tracks’

Former Obama-appointed U.S. attorney Michael Moore ripped Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ testimony in court Thursday, proclaiming during a media appearance Friday morning that it was a "train wreck."

Participating in a panel discussion on "CNN This Morning," Moore said that Willis acted as if she was "smarter" than all of the other lawyers in the room when she testified in an evidentiary hearing regarding allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with Nathan Wade, the lead prosecutor she hired to prosecute Georgia's election interference case against former President Trump.

Last month, Defense attorney Ashley Merchant and her client Michael Roman, one of Trump's co-defendants, alleged in court filings that Willis should be disqualified from the case, claiming that she financially benefited from hiring Wade because of their personal relationship.

X USERS ROAST FANI WILLIS' TESTIMONY AT EXPLOSIVE GEORGIA TRIAL HEARING

Moore, who has previously claimed that Willis should resign from the case against Trump because of the accusation regarding her relationship with Wade, suggested her attitude on Thursday caused the hearing to go off the rails.

Moore began by noting he believed the people questioning Willis could have been a little more effective to see if there was evidence of inappropriate behavior between the DA and her lawyer.

"I think there were things they could have pushed a lot harder on and maybe delved into specifics a little bit more, especially when we’re talking about things as needless as cash payments," he said.

Moore then declared that Willis’ testimony "just was not credible." He added, "It reminded me of watching a criminal defendant take the stand. You know, they don’t have to do that. And you see it, and you can tell that the defendant thinks that they’re smarter than everyone in the room."

"And it just becomes a train wreck. And so that’s sorta how I felt – it just went off the tracks."

When asked further about why he thought Willis’ testimony wasn’t credible, Moore provided more specifics.

GEORGIA DA FANI WILLIS CLAIMS 'IMPROPER' RELATIONSHIP ACCUSATIONS ARE BASED ON RACE

He said, "I thought that there was things that, you know, he was going to her house and visiting her alone some number of times, years before she claims – or a year before they claim they were dating."

Moore continued, saying, "That strikes me as a little bit odd, I mean, not a big deal, but was she having other – entertaining other members of the prosecution team? No, just him. Nobody was there to see it."

Elsewhere, he was skeptical of Willis’ paying Wade in cash, saying, "You know, I have a hard time just thinking about a DA paying everything in cash. Nothing wrong with cash, but it‘s convenient right now."

Last month, Moore advised Willis to get off the Trump case, saying, "I’d tell her to get out of the case. I really think that in this type of case, with these allegations, this case is bigger than any one prosecutor. And I think, probably, to preserve the case and to show that what’s of most importance to her is the facts of the Trump case, opposed to her political career."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.