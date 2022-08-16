New York Times denies accusations of undisclosed connection between publisher and Times-endorsed candidate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Times is vehemently denying claims that the paper "neglected to mention" close ties between publisher A.G. Sulzberger and Democratic congressional candidate Danny Goldman, who received an endorsement from the paper’s editorial board.

The ordeal began when The Intercept’s D.C. bureau chief Ryan Grim blasted the Times in a series of tweets on Monday for endorsing Goldman in New York’s 10th District.

"The New York Times, in its endorsement of Danny Goldman this weekend, somehow neglected to mention that he's a family friend of the Sulzbergers," Grim wrote.

"Goldman went to Sidwell Friends, the elite DC private school, with several Sulzbergers. Danny's mom, Susan Sachs Goldman, was chair of the board of trustees for Sidwell. Cathy Sulzberger also served on the board," Grim continued. "Cathy Sulzberger's son david was a year behind danny goldman at Sidwell. David's now an executive at the Times company. Last year, after Goldman dropped out of the AG race, David's father (Cathy Sulzberger's husband) gave Goldman $1,000."

Grim shared a screenshot of the campaign contributions data as proof of the donation before continuing to criticize the paper by sharing photos of Goldman and his opponents. Goldman, a former House impeachment lawyer in the trial of former President Trump, and the heir to Levi Strauss, is facing City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon, Elizabeth Holtzman and others.

"That the NYT looked at this field and chose Goldman is a startling display of nepotism even by Times standards. It's like they're trying to prove [Donald] Trump right about what he says about elites and the media," Grim wrote.

"The Times endorsement didn't even mention the two women leading the field -- @CarlinaRivera & @yuhline -- but did acknowledge that Goldman's wealth might present a challenge representing most of the district, but they assume it'll be fine," Grim added.

Grim noted the Times initially issued a statement to his request for comment indicating endorsements are "merit-based," but the paper did "not address whether the family weighed in on this one."

The Times fired back with its own series of tweets denying Grim’s claims.

"In this thread Ryan alleged several things that are not true, which are important to correct. One - There is no relationship or connection between Dan Goldman and our publisher A.G. Sulzberger. They don't know each other at all," the paper wrote from its verified communications department account.

"There are no members of the Sulzberger family who have anything to do with candidate endorsements other than our publisher. In fact, several members of the family Ryan mentions are not employed by The Times at all, which means they have no role in editorial decision-making," the paper continued. "Our election endorsements are independent decisions that emerge through reporting and discussion by a board of experienced journalists, through individual interviews with candidates. This board reports directly to the opinion editor and, through her, to the publisher."

The Times then concluded by tweeting, "Members of The New York Times's newsroom, business operations or shareholders are not involved in candidate endorsements in any way."

When reached by Fox News Digital, the Times said the tweets can be treated as an official response to Grim’s allegations.