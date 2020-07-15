Former top NY Times editor on Bari Weiss' bullying claims: 'If you are going to dish it out, you've got to be ready to take it'

The departure of former New York Times opinion editor and columnist Bari Weiss does not signal a silencing of moderate or conservative voices at the paper, former New York Times editor Jill Abramson said Wednesday.

In an interview on "Outnumbered Overtime" with host Harris Faulkner, Abramson assured that there are diverse voices contributing to the Times.

"And before my departure, I spent an awful lot of my time as executive editor – when I would speak publicly – defending the Times from charges that it was a big supporter of the Iraq war and was carrying water for George W. Bush's administration," she said. "So, that was a ridiculous charge now. And, the idea that The New York Times is edited by a cabal of left-wing journalists is just not true at all."

In her Tuesday resignation letter – which was sent to Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger on her personal website – Weiss described a "hostile work environment" where she experienced "unlawful discrimination" at the hands of fellow editors and writers.

"My own forays into Wrongthink have made me the subject of constant bullying by colleagues who disagree with my views," she claimed.

"I do not understand how you have allowed this kind of behavior to go on inside your company in full view of the paper’s entire staff and the public. And I certainly can’t square how you and other Times leaders have stood by while simultaneously praising me in private for my courage," wrote Weiss. "Showing up for work as a centrist at an American newspaper should not require bravery."

Abramson said she regrets if "anyone is bullied" at the Times, but disagreed that moderate voices are "being hushed" at the Gray Lady.

"Most of the opinion columnists at the Times are centrists. They are center to liberal," she noted.

Faulkner asked Abramson what she would say to Weiss today.

"You know, I would say to her, as I just said to you, that I am very sorry if she was bullied by any of her colleagues. That should not be tolerated in any organization." Abramson replied. "You know, The Times does not tolerate it. They have a set of written rules of the road which prohibit that kind of behavior."

"So, I'm sorry. I'm sorry if she had a rough time," she said. "But, you know, Bari Weiss is someone – she has thousands of Twitter followers herself. She has been in there, on Twitter, throwing some punches herself at people she disagrees with.

"I'm not saying she is a bully, but if you are going to dish it out, you've got to be ready to take it," Abramson concluded. "I learned that a long time ago."