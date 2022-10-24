NYPD on track to lose record number of officers as Hochul, Adams calls for more cops in subways

Joe Imperatrice, founder of Blue Lives Matter in New York City, said Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recent effort to combat crime would not be effective. Additionally, with a record number of police officers set to leave the force, Imperatrice said nothing is going to change until there is accountability for criminals.

Hochul announced Saturday a new initiative to increase the police presence in the subway systems. However, the New York Post reported that more than 4,000 officers are set to retire or resign in 2022.

"Democrats are the first ones to say ‘Defund the Police, take away cops,’ but then you want to put more cops on the streets?" Imperatrice said on "Fox & Friends" Monday.

He said the key to solving the crime crisis is by enforcing accountability for criminals.

"It doesn't matter how many cops are on the street, it doesn't matter how much money they throw at it," he told host Brian Kilmeade. "Unless these district attorneys are keeping the bad guys behind bars, nothing's going to change."

New York City Councilman Joe Borelli said on "Fox & Friends First" that he cannot blame officers for retiring in droves. The city’s policies, he noted, have stripped away qualified immunity and allow police to be investigated at higher rates.

"It’s almost not even worth it anymore for New York City police officers to be police officers because everything is stacked against them," he told host Carley Shimkus.

Borelli echoed Imperatrice in pointing out the biggest factor contributing to the crisis: criminals routinely being released.

"Even when we arrest someone or we try to confine somebody mentally ill, they are out of confinement within hours often before that cop even gets off his or her overtime shift," he said.

"Keep [criminals] behind bars and say, ‘enough is enough.’ Remove the problem from the equation."

As for the record police retirements, Imperatrice said more money is not the solution.

"It has nothing to do with the money," he explained. "When you don't feel like you have the support of your politicians or the upper echelon, it's very hard to go out there and want to go do this job.

Hochul and NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan to curb violence in the city's subways after a man was pushed onto the tracks Friday afternoon in a random assault.