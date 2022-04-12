Expand / Collapse search
NYC subway shooting: Retired police lieutenant links incident to 'defund the police' movement

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Randy Sutton blames the increased danger of the subway system on the 'defund the police' movement on 'Your World.'

Former Las Vegas police lieutenant Randy Sutton said there is a connection between the New York City subway shooting and the "defund the police" movement Tuesday on "Your World."

RANDY SUTTON: … [T]his is an individual [for whom] this was a premeditated attack. Somebody doesn't just walk around with gas canisters and a gas mask. So this was clearly planned out. Now … there's been a denial by the governor in New York that this was a terrorist incident. I don't know how she could say that with any sense of confidence, especially in the light of the lack of knowledge here. So … and Eric Adams said that they're … holding back on whether they're going to term it a terrorist incident or not. But it certainly shows the vulnerability of the subway system. And it's my understanding from a report that I read that … one of the ways that they could have identified this individual is through … video surveillance. And now I've been informed that the surveillance camera at this platform was not functional. 

Where was the police presence … on the subway? Where [were] the patrol officers? Is one of the reasons that the subway system [has] become much more dangerous because of the lack of law enforcement officers … in the subways because of the "defund the police" movement, because of the … issues that have taken place in the anti-law enforcement world. 

