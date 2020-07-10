Karol Markowicz: NYC's 'half-school' plan is slap in face to parents

After New York City officials unveiled their school reopening plan, New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz on Friday doubled down on her op-ed contending that the “half-school plan” is a slap in a parent’s face.

“We can open the economy and open schools or not open the economy or not open schools but I don’t understand the plan where we open the economy and not open schools. They go hand in hand,” Markowicz told “Fox & Friends.”

Markowicz said she doesn't understand how parents will work through it.

“I don’t think the governor of New York City is taking this seriously.”

Markowicz's comments came after she wrote a New York Post op-ed blasting New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to reopen schools.

She writes in the op-ed, "Mayor Bill de Blasio and his Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza have finally confirmed an absurd plan to have school restart on a part-time schedule in the fall. What will parents who still have to work full-time do? Who cares! What will teachers who have school-age children do? That’s their problem. The new 'Let them eat cake' is 'Hire a nanny.'”

"The mayor treated this announcement as some sort of reflection of what parents wanted. '75% of families want to send their kids back to school in the fall,' he tweeted. The survey sent to parents had three options and none of them was 'Reopen schools full-time.' The mayor had to know a majority of parents would have picked that.

“The mayor pretends that the parents wanted this," Markowicz told anchor Brian Kilmeade.

She continued, "If you don't give parents the option of full-time schooling, they’re not going to choose it. But this is an impossible situation for parents. They absolutely cannot continue with their lives and they cannot go to work they cannot be productive when they have kids at home three days a week.

“That’s the best possible situation. Some of these schools are saying we’re only going to have students in class one day a week.”

Markowicz said other countries were able to open schools, which makes sense since children have not shown to be as vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“We’re going to see spikes when we reopen. This is a fact. Other countries that we say did a far better job than we did had spikes when they reopened. This is just a reality that we’re going to have to live with and I don’t think our governor is sending that message appropriately.”