NYC deli selling 'The NYPD' sandwich to raise money for slain officer Jonathan Diller's family

A New York City deli has begun selling a new hero sandwich called "The NYPD" to help raise money for the family of officer Jonathan Diller after he was shot and killed on duty last week.

Joe DiGangi, owner of Mario's Meat Market and Gourmet Deli in Queens, said the public response has been "great" as he hopes to raise upwards of $40,000.

"It's not just local people coming in and buying the hero. It's also people from all around the country calling in, paying for the hero, telling us any law enforcement that comes in to shop, just give them lunch for free on us," he said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends First."

Five dollars from the sale of every "NYPD" sandwich – made with chicken cutlet, prosciutto, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes and arugula drizzled with balsamic glaze – will go to Diller's widow Stephanie and his nearly one-year-old son Ryan.

The sandwich's release was announced Monday, according to The New York Post, with Councilman Robert Holden, D-Queens, and DiGangi holding a press conference.

Holden, who attended Diller's funeral on Saturday, said he was in tears and praised DiGangi for doing something to make a difference. He said others in his district want to do their part to help.

"We want to help police," he said.

DiGangi had hoped to keep the effort to assist the family "under the radar" but said the gesture took off on social media over the weekend.

"It does [make me feel good]," DiGangi said. "You know what? It's not going to bring her husband and that little baby's dad back, but maybe a little peace of mind to get through life here."

Diller was killed during a traffic stop in Queens after a man with 21 prior arrests allegedly shot him in the stomach as he was trying to make him exit the vehicle.

DiGangi said the tragedy has hit close to home as a father of two young boys himself.

"Crime in the city has just gotten out of control and somebody really has to do something about it," he said.

Diller was laid to rest on Long Island over the weekend, his loss spawning a series of tributes that reminded the public of the sacrifices law enforcement officers risk daily.

Former President Donald Trump paid his respects to the slain officer last week, attending his wake on Thursday. The New York Mets also paid tribute to Diller during their home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, pausing for a moment of silence while players from both teams lined up along the baselines.

A visual tribute to Diller was shown on the Jumbotron at Citi Field in Queens.