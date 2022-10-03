Expand / Collapse search
NYC bail reform ripped after career offender attacks 'hero' subway employee: 'This has to stop'

Suspect previously assaulted traffic agents and a 55-year-old woman, among others

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Transport Union Vice President Robert Kelley responds after a career criminal beats down a New York City subway worker, ripping the state's new bail reform laws.

A city transit union official ripped New York's bail reform policies on "Fox & Friends First" Monday after a repeat offender attacked a hero subway cleaner who tried to stop him from harassing passengers.

"This has to stop. The new bail reform must be changed," Transport Union Vice President Robert Kelley told host Todd Piro. 

"Time and time again, this guy shouldn't have even been privileged to be under the new bail reform in terms of him being free.

NYC MAYOR ADAMS, POLICE SLAM BAIL REFORM POLICIES AMID ARRESTS OF REPEAT OFFENDERS: ‘DEFINITION OF INSANITY'

Repeat offender Alexander Wright attacked subway cleaner Anthony Nelson after Nelson attempted to stop him from harassing passengers.

Repeat offender Alexander Wright attacked subway cleaner Anthony Nelson after Nelson attempted to stop him from harassing passengers. (Fox News)

"After 40 beatings, you'd think they'd lock him up and throw away the key," he added.

Kelley relayed the struggle MTA employees continue to face in light of The Big Apple's ongoing crime surge

NYC BAIL REFORM LEADS TO 500 ARRESTS OF 10 CRIMINALS

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23, 2017:  A subway station entrance in New York, New York. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23, 2017:  A subway station entrance in New York, New York. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

"I never thought I'd say this, but, at the end of the day, the MTA employees have a more dangerous job than the NYPD." Kelley said. "At least they [the NYPD] have weapons to protect themselves… our members don't."

The worker, Anthony Nelson, suffered a dislocated nose and a broken collarbone and, according to Kelley, continues to suffer the mental effects of the ordeal as well. 

The suspect Alexander Wright's criminal history included a prior attack on a 55-year-old Asian woman and an alleged assault of two traffic agents, with a total of more than 40 previous offenses. Wright was arraigned last week and is being held at Rikers Island on $5,000 bail.

"[It's] very disheartening," Kelley said. "Mr. Nelson is clearly a hero."

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.