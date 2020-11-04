NY Times columnist Charles Blow: It's 'personally devastating' Trump increased support with Black, LGBT voters

New York Times columnist Charles Blow appeared distraught at the increased support among minorities for President Trump in the 2020 election.

Throughout his presidency, Trump was attacked by the media with accusations of racism, xenophobia, homophobia, and sexism. However, exit polls from The New York Times show him improving his turnout among various demographics from the 2016 electorate.

That took Blow by surprise.

"This is so personally devastating to me: the black male vote for Trump INCREASED from 13% in 2016 to 18% this year. The black female vote for Trump doubled from 4% in 2016 to 8% this year," Blow reacted. "Also, once again, exit polls show a majority of white women voting for Trump."

He continued, "Also, the percentage of LGBT voting for Trump doubled from 2016. DOUBLED!!! This is why LGBT people of color don’t really trust the white gays. Yes, I said what I said. Period."

"Also, the percentage of Latinos and Asians voting for Trump INCREASED from 2016, according to exit polls. Yet more evidence that we can’t depend on the “browning of America” to dismantle white supremacy and erase anti-blackness."

