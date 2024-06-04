NY couple reels in safe filled with $100,000 cash while magnet fishing in lake

After casting a line into a Queens lake, a New York City couple reeled in an unsuspecting catch – a safe filled with cash.

"That's definitely another safe," Magnet fisher James Kane said in a video Friday. "Oh, that's money… stacks of bills, dude!"

Kane, along with magnet fisher Barbie Agostini, pulled up a large safe from the bottom of a lake containing stacks of dollar bills worth roughly $100,000.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple discovered magnet fishing while watching YouTube videos. Kane, who had always wanted to be a treasure hunter, decided to try his luck with the technique.

"We just don't have it where we can go on ships and scuba dive and find wrecks and all that. And we discovered people can throw magnets in the water, which we thought was electrical, and it turns out it's neodymium and anybody can do it," Kane said on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

Kane got his first magnet off Amazon, but the couple has since invested in larger and stronger magnets, making it possible to pull up top prizes like a money-filled safe.

"You need something very strong because some of these weigh a couple of hundred pounds, these safes," Kane advised.

The NYPD gave the couple the all-clear to keep the cash, but damage to the bills could put a damper on their big payout.

The U.S. Treasury Department will forensically piece together the damp dollar bills, and based on how much is accumulated, the department will cut the duo a check. Each bill must be over 50% intact to count towards the total.

Depending on how much they make from the prize catch, Kane and Agostini plan to use the money to purchase a home or get new equipment for future fishing endeavors.

"We've tossed around a couple different ideas. One of them is we've always like to get a place of our own little, little house somewhere. Maybe down south. Maybe get some different equipment for our channel."

