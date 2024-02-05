Nutritionist sounds the alarm on viral trend glorifying extreme high-calorie diet: 'Diabetes time bomb'

A portion control expert is sounding the alarm on a popular TikTok trend where users, who identify themselves as a "Massive Fatty" or a variation of the term, are getting tens of millions of views on videos of diets that could amount to 10,000 calories per day.

The videos generally start off with a message such as, "What I eat in a day as a fat b---h who doesn't give a f---k that she's fat" or "What I eat in a day as a fat person eating whatever I want." The trend often features hashtags such as "#FatAcceptance" and "#FatLiberation."

One TikTok user, whose video garnered seven million likes on the platform, showcased her meal of large McDonald’s fries, 10-piece chicken nuggets, a quarter pounder sandwich, fruit snacks, juice and a rice dish.

Dr. Lisa Young, a nutritionist and adjunct professor at NYU, upon reviewing the "What I eat in a day as a fat b---h" videos, said it was extremely dangerous messaging that was "anti-medical establishment and anti-health."

Young estimated the calories consumed in this trend ranged from 5,000 to 10,000 of nutrient-lacking foods like Starbucks frappuccinos, milkshakes, candy and fast food. Some users openly acknowledge they are consuming 10,000 calories.

"You have diabetes waiting to happen… It's a diabetes time bomb," Young said. "They glorify [obesity]…. They say it's not only is it okay [to be obese], but you should be happy doing it and you should be happy with where you're at, but you shouldn't be flaunting it."

Another video showcased her eating cookies, an acai bowl, candy, several slices of pizza and soda.

One video was a woman, who told the audience she weighs 260 pounds, displaying her meal of apple sauce, several slices of pizza, bread sticks, Kool-Aid, muddy buddies, candy, McDonald’s fries, soda, a Bacon McDouble, ice cream and french toast bites.

"Just looking at some of these meals, it could be that they're eating upward of 5,000 calories [in one sitting]," Young said. "These people don't care about the calories. It's more the attitude that it's healthier for me to eat what I want and do what I want, than to pay attention to my health and my weight and my cholesterol and my blood pressure."

Hundreds of videos are circulating on the platform, with some reaching millions of views, and thousands of comments celebrating the content. Some of the comments include, "slay girl boss," "You are so pretty" and "do another one."

What was particularly worrisome to the nutritionist was that it glorified the diets of young people, especially given that TikTok is dominating among the 12-24 age group.

"What worries me is the younger generation, a 12-year-old watching these videos… and then they take it to the extreme," she said.

TikTok has over 1 billion monthly active users. According to 2022 data from eMarketer, the platform has a particular draw with Gen Z and Gen X. About 17% of its users are between the ages of 12-17, and nearly 24% are in the 18-24 age group.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "managing your weight contributes to good health now and as you age. In contrast, people who have obesity, compared to those with a healthy weight, are at increased risk for many serious diseases and health conditions."

The CDC recommends using its MyPlate Plan to determine the proper calorie consumption daily, which can range from 2,000-2,500. It recommends that people check nutrition facts and consider portion sizes for their meal.

"To learn how many calories you consume regularly, write down the foods you eat and the beverages you drink, plus the calories they have, each day," the CDC states.

