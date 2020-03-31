Nunes: US must focus more on employment numbers during coronavirus contagion

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said Tuesday that assisting businesses during the downturn is a top priority.

Nunes told "The Ingraham Angle" that two aid bills recently passed by Congress allocate two weeks of paid sick leave and the ability for businesses to borrow two and a half times their payroll.

"I think it's important that we get back as soon as possible," he said.

"[E]mployers get two weeks of sick leave [and] still a lot of businesses still have not implemented that. That's a way to keep two weeks of everybody still working."

Of the long-term effects of mass unemployment during state-by-state bans on business operations, Nunes said politicians and the media are not giving due attention to the economic effects of such.

"I think quite frankly all of America's politicians and the media need to stop looking at the death counters and I think ... we need to look at the death rate. Let's see what that's going to do. We need a lot more data. Let's stop looking at the death counters and let's talk about how we can keep as many people employed as possible," he said.

"That's the key right now, Laura, because if you don't, what you said earlier is correct: When you have people staying at home, not taking care of themselves, you will end up with a hell of a lot more people dying by other causes then you will buy the coronavirus."