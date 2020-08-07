Judge Pirro rips 'ridiculous' anti-NRA lawsuit: 'Trump-hating' New York AG following through on promise

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro called New York Attorney General Letitia James "a President Trump and NRA-hating individual," who had already made such sentiments apparent on her election campaign.

“She is coming through with her promise that she is going to destroy the NRA,” Pirro told “Fox & Friends” on Friday.

On Thursday, James announced her office was suing the National Rifle Association in an effort to dissolve the gun-rights group “for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct.” Pirro said the move was “ridiculous.”

“The NRA turned around and sued her for defamation.”

The NRA is fighting back by submitting its own civil suit against state officials, alleging that Attorney General Letitia James “made the political prosecution of the NRA a central campaign theme” when she was running for office in 2018, and has not treated the association fairly since.

Pirro said that the attorney general for Washington D.C., Democrat Karl Racine, is following suit with James to sue the NRA.

“This is just an indication of where they are going. The next thing is going to be guns. They limit our magazines, they limit the number of bullets, and now it is going to be we’re going to dissolve the number one organization that speaks for gun owners. It’s absurd.”

