Not ‘fair’ for federal government to criticize DeSantis and then ask for Florida’s help: Francis Suarez

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez sounds off on White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for slamming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over "political stunts" on "Fox & Friends."

MAYOR FRANCIS SUAREZ: It's never fair when the federal government asks state or local municipalities to help them with a crisis that's been created in large part as a result of a failure of their policies, to then turn around and criticize them for the very help that they're giving them. I can tell you that just this week, we had a boat of 100 Haitians land on our shores on one of our big parks in Virginia Key, and of course, our police department, our fire department was there to render aid in assistance of the federal government and their role as a Border Patrol agent. So it makes no sense to ask for help and then criticize the very agencies that are trying to help you.

BORDER PATROL UNION RIPS BIDEN'S BORDER VISIT, SAYS EL PASO CLEANED UP ‘JUST IN TIME’

…

The administration has sent a message to a lot of Latin American countries like Cuba and Venezuela that, you know, that they're not going to help, right? When you look at the Cuba situation after the July 11 protest, the administration promised to help the Cuban people. They didn't deliver on any of those promises. In the case of Venezuela, they've sat at the table with Maduro. So the message is, we're not going to help. So people are throwing themselves, unfortunately, you know, out into the seas in the case of Cuba and in the case of Haiti, and essentially creating out of Miami in Florida, a border city and a border state.