New Jersey businesses petition Gov. Murphy to let them reopen: Closing small businesses has been 'the greatest boondoggle'

Three New Jersey business owners are working together to try to convince Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy that they are ready to reopen their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" with host Steve Doocy, CEO of Triple Win Sales Laura Ali explained that their coalition started out as a small roundtable discussion, and now "Unlock New Jersey" has gathered almost 2,000 signatures on a petition advocating for their cause.

"We had over 30 business owners from all over Morris County join us. And, from there the conservations just started. The ideas just started getting churned. And then, we had another meeting with more people and it just took off from there," she stated.

The owner of Rose City Jewelers, Joe Falco, said he has lost business to big box stores and online retailers because of COVID-19 health mandates. His father opened the store following World War II.

"Completely shuttering small business is the greatest boondoggle in American business history," he remarked. "All these big box stores and online behemoths are open. And, some of them are selling jewelry and other goods. And, we are ordered closed."

"My father said that only one nation in the history of mankind fought two wars opposite sides of the Earth and we won them both. Well, we are fighting the COVID war and we are fighting a business war. And Americans, we can win them both," Falco added.

Justin Depasquale, owner of Despasquale: The Spa, announced that there is a standing invitation for the governor at his salon.

"I would love to invite the governor here and have him be the first client and show them that the hair salon and spa industry is the most responsible industry out there," he told Doocy.

Depasquale: The Spa would have contactless check-ins and check-outs, high-grade sanitation cleaning solutions, personal protective gear, masks and wellness checks for anybody entering the facility, he explained.

"And, what I think people need to remember most is that not only do we make people feel beautiful on the outside but we make them feel beautiful and give them hope on the inside as well. So, more than ever I feel we are going to be part of the healing process," Depasquale asserted. "But, we can operate so responsibly. I would love to show him the steps that we're taking to do so."

Ali pointed out that the "Unlock New Jersey" plan calls for opening with a specific timeline and a measured approach, arguing small businesses like hers don't have much more time to waste.

Falco noted the struggle under the COVID-19 induced economic crisis is felt most by working-class, family-owned businesses.

"We’re just asking for a reasonable and a responsible way to implement [reopening] just like our neighboring states have done so," Despasquale concluded. "And we're ready to get to work."

Gov. Murphy has extended the state's public health emergency order through at least June 5, while the New Jersey state of emergency remains in place indefinitely.