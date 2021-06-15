Leo Terrell on North Korean defector's warning: We're in trouble if left's agenda isn't challenged in schools

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell warned about the left's "hatred toward America's values" being taught in U.S. schools on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday, after a North Korean defector told Fox News that attending Columbia University reminded her of the regime she escaped as a child.

Leo Terrell: No one in America is oppressed or held back due to the historical sins of our colonial ancestors. No one. But that's what's being taught in American colleges and university. Her educational experience at Columbia represents the left's hatred toward white men, white men, allegedly or inherently evil. And to think otherwise, it's not accepted. And the whole game plan here is to rewrite American history. I am not oppressed or held back by anyone based on historical ancestry. It's impossible, but that's what's being taught by the left.

This is a hatred toward America's values and a chance to rewrite history. Apparently, the extreme left, this is what you call the cancer of socialism, of communism being allowed to be taught in our college and university, which we ignored and now has been funneled down to our elementary schools. And if we don't stop it, if we don't challenge it, we are in trouble because they want to rewrite American history.

