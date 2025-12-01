Expand / Collapse search
Nikki Haley’s son urges GOP to step in as Gen Z reaches breaking point on jobs, housing

Nalin Haley says Republican leaders ignore young Americans facing housing affordability crisis, unemployment

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's son Nalin Haley on Monday accused Republicans of failing to acknowledge disillusioned Gen Z voters' struggles with unemployment and affordability.

"The first step our leaders need to do is admit that we have a problem. And right now I haven't heard any Republican leaders talk about the issues that young people are facing," Haley told "Fox & Friends."

"Congress has been nothing more than a glorified nursing home. They either don't know the problems that we're facing or they're ignoring them. And to be honest, I don't know which one's worse."

The Gen Z conservative activist lamented that the jobs and housing markets are failing young Americans who did everything as expected – going to college and graduating from prestigious schools – only to discover that building their lives beyond college has become a challenge.

OBSERVERS STUNNED AS NIKKI HALEY TAKES HARDER LINE THAN TRUMP ON CHINESE STUDENT VISA PLAN

Nalin Haley during a 2024 campaign event

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's son, Nalin Haley, listens as his mother speaks during a campaign event at the Lake House in Fort Mill, S.C., on Feb. 18, 2024. (Allison Joyce/AFP via Getty Images)

"One-third of recent college graduates are unemployed," he said.

"My friend group all graduated with great degrees in great schools, and not one of them has a job – not one. So it's frustrating because they did everything that they were supposed to do. They put in the time, the effort, the money to get educated, and they don't have a job to show for it. They have to compete with foreign workers who are willing to work for half their salary and AI, which is a supercomputer, so how can we compete with that?"

Haley pivoted to the housing market, which has become a major pain point for adults looking to buy their first home.

REPUBLICANS GET SERIOUS ON HOUSING CRISIS WITH HIGH-PROFILE CONSERVATIVE INFLUENCER LEADING THE CHARGE

Nalin and Rena Haley with their mother Nikki Haley

Republican presidential candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, center, waves to supporters with son Nalin Haley, left, and daughter Rena Haley, right, during her primary election night gathering at The Charleston Place on Feb. 24, 2024, in Charleston, S.C. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

As of December, the typical age of the first-time homebuyer in America reached an all-time high of 40, according to findings from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). 

"Five years ago it was 33," Haley lamented. 

"My parents bought their first house for $90,000 in the late 90s, and now it's probably worth over $400,000, so we're facing a lot of issues."

To address the issues young voters are facing, Haley proposed banning H-1B visas to ensure corporations hire Americans first.

"I think that we need to stop subsidizing illegal immigrants for housing and instead maybe look into subsidizing Americans for first-time homebuyers for housing, and not allow corporations in the Chinese Communist Party to buy entire neighborhoods of single-family homes," he added.

