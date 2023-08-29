Nikki Haley hammers Kamala Harris' record: 'She has failed' at 'everything she's ever been given'

When Atlantic writer Jemele Hill suggested critiques of Kamala Harris are rooted in racism, Republican hopeful Nikki Haley challenged Harris supporters to name a single accomplishment of hers.

Haley, a former United Nations ambassador and one of the many contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, had recently declared that "everyone in America can see Joe Biden’s decline and have concerns about his ability to serve a second term."

"They know a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris," she added/.

Hill took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to label Haley as racist for lacking confidence in the vice president who has made frequent headlines for public gaffes and commonly referred to as "word salads."

"So part of the reason racism is such a terrible sickness in this country is because politicians like this know they can rally a certain base with the fear of OH MY GOD A BLACK WOMAN MIGHT BE PRESIDENT IF YOU DON’T VOTE FOR ME," Hill wrote.

JEMELE HILL ACCUSES ASIANS OF ‘CARRYING THE WATER FOR WHITE SUPREMACY’ FOR BACKING AFFIRMATIVE ACTION DECISION

She then appeared to imply that such rhetoric helped cause a horrific, racially motivated shooting that occurred over the weekend in Jacksonville, Florida, "Then we want to act all surprised when the most hateful part of the base decides they need to act out on their feelings of hatred."

Haley was then asked in a Tuesday interview on Fox News, "What do you say to this idea that you saying ‘Kamala Harris could become president, we should all be fearful of that’ - I think is paraphrasing what you said - is racist?

"I mean, she is saying that to a minority female that’s running for president," Haley replied, scoffing at the accusation.

She then went on to say that Kamala Harris’ lack of popularity has nothing to do with her identity.

"This has nothing to do with Kamala’s gender or Kamala’s race. This has everything to do with Kamala’s incompetence. That’s what this is about. Every American knows that if Kamala Harris becomes president, we are in serious trouble of losing our country," Haley argued. "Everything she’s ever been given, she has failed at. That’s not an opinion, that’s a fact."

GOP HOPEFUL RIPS PROSPECT OF HARRIS PRESIDENCY IF DEMS WIN IN '24: 'SEND A CHILL UP EVERY AMERICAN'S SPINE'

Haley then challenged Harris supporters to name a single positive accomplishment in her years of serving as Vice President.

"Show us what she’s done on the border. Show us what she’s done with artificial intelligence, show us what she’s done to improve this administration’s standings on freedom or the economy or inflation or the border or national security," she argued. "There is just not anything there."

Haley went on to suggest that left-wing tactical insults will not work against her due to her own identity.

"They can say that’s racist all they want, but the reality is it goes back to what Joe Biden strategists said last week and y’all reported it in the press," she said. "They said the one person we don’t want to run against in a general election is Nikki Haley. They know they can’t call me racist, they can’t call out anything I do because I’m their worst nightmare."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Haley then reiterated her point that a vote for Joe Biden is virtually a vote for Kamala Harris.

"The thought of a President Kamala Harris should send a chill up every American spine and I refuse to let that happen, and that’s why we are focused on winning," she warned.