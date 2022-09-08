Nigel Farage fires back at progressives attacking Queen Elizabeth's legacy: 'Sick to the bottom of my stomach'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brexit Party co-founder Nigel Farage on Thursday night issued a scathing rebuke of far-left writers and social media users who jumped at the opportunity to attack Queen Elizabeth's legacy in the hours after her death.

While the world mourned the loss of the longest-reigning British monarch, writers of The Atlantic, The New York Times and other progressive social media users found it an opportune time to attack both the queen and Britain as a symbol of racism and colonialism.

In an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday, Farage said he felt it his duty to fiercely defend the legacy of the queen against those "that want to destroy everything that our civilizations are about."

PROGRESSIVE MEDIA FIGURES SLAM QUEEN ELIZABETH AS 'OPPRESSIVE RULER,' 'MOSTLY KNOWN FOR RACISM'

"To those who will attack her and think she's linked to colonialism, this woman put on a military uniform to fight Hitler in World War II," Farage fired back. "This woman went all over the world to Black Africa and elsewhere doing all she could to genuinely help people. I really think we must stand up and defend this great woman."

Farage praised the character and leadership of the fallen monarch, describing a feeling of "profound sadness" across all of Britain at the loss of their longtime leader.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II, LONGEST-REIGNING BRITISH MONARCH, DEAD AT 96

"There may be some in academia, there may be some writing for The New York Times that want to sully the memory of this great woman," he said. "But I would argue that today has passed not just the most famous person in the world, but probably the most admired and respected person in the world."

"This is pure Marxism," he later added. "It’s about bringing down western civilization. We have to fight to defend it."

Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II, who served as Britain’s monarch for seven decades, died peacefully in her sleep at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her passing marked the loss of a leader of a rare caliber, Farage said, adding that he doubts the world "will ever see the like of her again."

"I have to say when I heard the news this morning [that] she was ill, I felt sick to the bottom of my stomach," he said.

"She was the queen for people from countries from all over the world, respected, loved. Something has gone today," Farage told Carlson. "Something about honesty, integrity, duty, service, dignity, Christianity, and patriotism is gone."