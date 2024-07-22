Expand / Collapse search
Nicolle Wallace calls for more 'political sacrifice' like Biden, urges ex-Trump officials to back Democrats

'An act of political sacrifice like this must be contagious,' the MSNBC host said

By Kendall Tietz Fox News
Published
Nicolle Wallace calls for more 'political sacrifice' like Biden, urges ex-Trump officials to back Democrats

Nicolle Wallace calls for more 'political sacrifice' like Biden, urges ex-Trump officials to back Democrats

"An act of sacrifice like what Joe Biden did today should put in motion many more high-profile acts of sacrifice," the MSNBC host said, following the announcement President Biden was dropping out.

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace called on more leaders in Washington to participate in "acts of sacrifice" for the sake of democracy on Sunday night following the announcement that President Biden would end his bid for re-election. 

Wallace proceeded to call on former Trump officials, ex-allies of the former president and anti-Trump Republicans to back Democrats. 

"An act of political sacrifice like this must be contagious and people like Jim Mattis, Mark Milley, General Kelly who don't want to sacrifice not being political, it's time to change those calculations," she said. "People like Sue Gordon and Gina Haspel who don't want to sacrifice their legacies with the intelligence agencies, it's time to make a different decision."

BIDEN STILL HASN'T BEEN SEEN SINCE BOMBSHELL 2024 ANNOUNCEMENT, AS COVID ISOLATION CONTINUES

Nicole Wallace

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace called on more leaders in Washington to participate in "acts of sacrifice" for the sake of democracy. (MSNBC)

"An act of political sacrifice beget more political sacrifice," she added. "Liz Cheney and Chris Christie should be on the phone with the White House if they mean what they say about democracy and the rule of law and ask how they can help the pro-democracy coalition. And, an act of sacrifice like what Joe Biden did today should put in motion many more high-profile acts of sacrifice." 

On Sunday, Biden said he believes it is in the "best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," adding, "I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about by decision," in a letter announcing his decision, which was released on X.

DEMOCRATS THROWN INTO CHAOS AS THEY FACE TIGHT DEADLINE TO REPLACE BIDEN

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hold hands on balcony

President Biden announced on Sunday that he would be withdrawing from the presidential race and a short time later endorsed Vice President Harris to become the Democratic Party's nominee.  (Tierney L. Cross)

After President Biden announced he would be dropping out of the race, he followed up with a message that said he would be endorsing his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, to be the Democratic Party presidential nominee. 

Many Democrats, left-leaning political pundits and commentators were quick to applaud Biden's presidency and his decision to drop out of the race as a patriotic, selfless decision for the sake of American democracy. 

