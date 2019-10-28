NFL player opens up about daughter's cancer diagnosis: 'It felt like my life was falling apart'

On Fox Nation's latest episode of "Ainsley's Bible Study," former NFL lineman Devon Still sat down with Ainsley Earhardt to discuss his daughter's devastating diagnosis, and how his faith got him through some of life's toughest challenges.

"I went through tough times with my daughter... and it just felt like my life was falling apart, but I have faith that God had to break it down before He put it back together." — Devon Still, on Fox Nation

"I went through tough times with my daughter, with my career and it just felt like my life was falling apart," Still said, "but I have faith that God had to break it down before He put it back together because where He's trying to take me, I couldn't go with the mindset I had before."

In June 2014, Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Devon Still was recovering from offseason surgery and preparing for his third NFL season when his young daughter, Leah Sari Still, was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma stage 4 cancer, at the age of four. Although doctors predicted a 50 percent chance of survival, Still and his family found hope and looked to God to help them through the difficult time, he explained.

"It's tough for any parent...because you want it to be 100 percent...you want to do everything you can to protect your children, but sometimes you put in a position where you can't, and the only thing you can really do is just lean on our heavenly doctor and hope that he brings our child through that storm," said Still.

Still, who had played 18 games during his first two years in Cincinnati, put his football career on hold while Leah underwent treatment. After a series of surgeries, the cancerous tumors were successfully removed and she has been in remission since.

"There was still a chance, and we were gonna go out there and give it our best...because things can change suddenly, and we just thank God that it changed for the better," Still said, reflecting on that time.

Still described himself as someone who "always knew God, but didn't have a relationship with him." His wife suggested that he "get back into the church" after he obtained numerous injuries and was facing a particularly difficult time, he explained.

"My wife had approached me and she that something was missing from my life, that we needed to do something different because whatever we were doing wasn't working," he said. "So she came up with the idea that we needed to get back into the church....that's what we did. And it was the best decision that you know, I ever made."

Leah's diagnosis came two months later, and he credits his return to God as his strength throughout the trying time.

"I felt like it was just perfect time because two months later, I was hit with, you know, a storm that I'd never seen coming," he said.

"Trust in God, like we did... no matter what the odds are." — Devon Still, on Fox Nation

Hoping to inspire others, Still often speaks out about his story, and encourages those struggling to turn to God for salvation.

"If there is somebody out there going through trials and tribulations, I would just say to trust in God, like we did... no matter what the odds are," he said.

To hear more NFL stars open up about their faith and for more from Still on his past, career, and journey to God, join Fox Nation and watch the exclusive "Ainsley's Bible Study" today.

