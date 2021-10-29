Newt Gingrich: Virginia school issues, election offer lessons for Republicans everywhere

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich appeared on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday night, where he explained why he thought the school issues in Virginia – amid the commonwealth’s gubernatorial election – were revealing some truths about American voters and their top concerns that Republicans everywhere should pay attention to.

Gingrich’s remarks followed the release of a Fox News Poll that showed Virginia Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin pulling ahead of his Democratic opponent, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, with Election Day set for next Tuesday.

FOX NEWS POLL: YOUNGKIUN PULLS AHEAD OF McAULIFFE AMONG VIRGINIA LIKELY VOTERS

NEWT GINGRICH: I think that’s a lesson for Republicans everywhere: People care about children. People care about education. People know that the government-employee unions and the government schools are not succeeding.

I think if we were prepared to be more bold and more aggressive, we’d be shocked how many – we just did a series of polls at a project I’m doing, called the American Majority Project and we found among African-Americans a deep resentment of this effort by the Left to eliminate grades, to eliminate quality, to eliminate programs of excellence because they thought it was cheating their children.

So I think this issue could apply everywhere in the country, and I think we’ll find out next Tuesday. But right now at least, if the Fox Poll is accurate -- and I’m told that it is by some people in the Youngkin campaign --- this is going to be a huge shock to the Democratic Party in this country and to the news media.

Because the margin is going to be much bigger than they expect.

