Newt Gingrich warns US faces two 'dramatically different futures' after November election

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says in his new Fox Nation series "Crisis 2020: Newt Gingrich on America's Future." that this November's presidential election is "the most important" since 1860, when Abraham Lincoln became the first president from the Republican Party.

"The scale of the choice that the country faced in 1860 between Lincoln, who was determined to stop the spread of slavery but also determined to keep the union together, and three other candidates on the Democratic Party who were pro-slavery and who wanted to somehow appease the South ... was enormous," Gingrich explained.

"But it was a clear, decisive choice. And as the country was growing tired of putting up with slavery, the country would not tolerate secession. And as a result, in the end, America survived."

According to Gingrich, the United States faces a similar challenge today as it grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and unrest paralyzing cities across the country.

"[If] we end up with a President [Joe] Biden, [House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and [Senate] Majority Leader [Chuck] Schumer, in the first year or so, the amount of stuff they're going to do will amaze you," he warned.

"By contrast, I think President Trump believes that his policies were working, that lower taxes, less regulation, greater opportunity for people to go out and start small businesses, encouraging people to go to work ... to have more of what they earn in their pocket, giving them freedom from bureaucrats and regulations ... " Gingrich said. "These are two dramatically different futures."

