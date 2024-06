Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich warned President Biden "has collapsed" with Black voters after a CNN data reporter admitted he was "speechless" from polling that indicates Trump could secure "historic" support. The former Republican House speaker joined "Hannity," Monday, to discuss why he believes the Democrats will have a tough time offsetting this new "reality" ahead of November.

DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKER DOUBTS POLLS SHOWING INCREASED SUPPORT FOR TRUMP AMONG BLACK PEOPLE: 'SOMETHING IS AMISS'

NEWT GINGRICH: First of all, I think we shouldn't assume that Black Americans are dumb or insensitive or incapable of learning. They're looking at grocery store prices they can't afford, and they know it's Biden's fault. They're looking at millions of illegal immigrants coming into their neighborhoods, taking their jobs, threatening their families with violence, and they know Biden is responsible. You turn around, and they know the tools aren't working, despite all the money we pour into the teachers' unions, and they know the Democrats are responsible. They look at big cities where... Democrat mayor after Democrat mayor is corrupt, incompetent, and incapable of serving their interests. So what you're beginning to see is a movement that says… ‘What have we got to lose by trying out Donald Trump?’

I think he will get a higher vote than any Republican since Eisenhower and may, in fact, exceed Eisenhower, because the momentum for the next four months, I think, is all going to be in… Trump's favor… While Trump is at 21 [percent among Black voters] and people are saying, 'Boy, that's good,' Biden has collapsed. The number of Black Democrats, and for that matter, Latino Democrats who are now undecided and potentially could switch to Trump are breathtaking. And that's why you're beginning to see places like … Minnesota, the last poll, Trump's up four. Well, if he carries Minnesota by any margin, he's on the verge of a 1980 Ronald Reagan blowout of Jimmy Carter, and I don't see practically how the Democrats offset reality.

BLACK VOTERS REJECTING BIDEN AS SUPPORT DWINDLES AHEAD OF 2024: ‘EVERYTHING WAS BETTER’ UNDER TRUMP

CNN data reporter Harry Enten was stunned Monday after polling found that former President Trump is expected to garner significant support from Black voters .

An aggregate of network polls found dwindling interest in President Biden among Black voters, down to 70% in 2024 from 86% in 2020. Trump, meanwhile, has cut into Biden’s coalition, tripling his support from Black voters over the last four years, from 7% in 2020 to 21% in 2024.

"I keep looking for signs that this is going to go back to normal and I don’t see it yet in the polling," Enten said. "If anything, right now we’re careening towards historic performance for a Republican presidential candidate, the likes of which we have not seen in six decades."

Enten noted that Biden has seen a slight decline among Black voters over 50. However, support for the current president from Black voters under the age of 50 has cratered, plummeting from 80 points in 2020 to just 37 points in 2024.

"I’ve just never seen anything like this. I’m like speechless," Enten said.

In late May, Enten said Trump’s gains with Black voters represent a "huge alarm" for Biden’s re-election campaign. He said that not accounting for other voting shifts from 2020, the increase in Black support would put Trump over the top in 2024 with 291 Electoral College votes.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll published Sunday found that support for Biden among Black voters has dropped roughly 20 percentage points since the last election in both Michigan and Pennsylvania. In Michigan, the poll found that Trump has 15% of Black voters, compared to Biden, who has 54% of the support from Black voters.

Trump received just 9% of the Black vote in Michigan in the 2020 election.

According to the poll, the former president gets 11% of the Black vote in Pennsylvania, which is up three points compared to 2020. A majority, 56%, of Black voters still prefer Biden in the state.

The latest Fox News poll shows Biden receiving 72% support among Black voters. That’s up from 66% in February but still a drop from his 79% before the 2020 election. Among all voters, Trump holds a narrow lead over Biden.

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum, Hanna Panreck and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.