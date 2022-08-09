Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine

The former speaker says to expect more of this in the coming weeks

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Newt Gingrich: We are 'on the precipice' of heading toward no rule of law Video

Newt Gingrich: We are 'on the precipice' of heading toward no rule of law

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said the country has reached a turning point after the FBI raided the home of former President Donald Trump over allegations he stored classified documents.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." 

NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate. 

TRUMP BLASTS ‘WITCH HUNT’ FBI RAID ON MAR-A-LAGO IN DONATION EMAIL 

And what you saw last night at Mar-a-Lago was the desperation of a national machine that knows it's on the edge of being defeated and then being eliminated. And I think you'll see more desperation in the weeks to come. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE: 

Newt Gingrich: Mar-a-Lago raid was a cry of desperation Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.