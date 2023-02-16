Newt Gingrich eviscerates 'incompetent' Pentagon: 'Most dishonest' admin in American history

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Tuesday the U.S. government "either lies, is utterly confused or is stunningly ignorant," slamming the Pentagon's response to objects flying in U.S. airspace. He told "The Ingraham Angle" that the Biden administration is the "most dishonest in American history."

NO NEW 'OBJECTS' REPORTED IN LAST 48 HOURS, PENTAGON SAYS

NEWT GINGRICH: This is the most dishonest administration in American history. And we now have, following Afghanistan, a perfect case study and why we need to totally overhaul the Pentagon. I don't believe for one minute anything they say anymore. The fact that they are so incompetent. Remember, we weren't even told about this balloon over Montana until a newspaper published a photograph of it. If they had never published that photograph, we might never have known about the balloon. Now we're being told, Oh, this wasn't a surprise. We followed it all the way from Hainan Island. I don't believe that for a second. Or if it's true, then the levels of incompetence inside the Pentagon are even more staggering than you can imagine.

Now we have three more devices and you have the secretary of defense saying, truth is we don't have any idea what they are because they haven't even figured out a model that says only bring them down if you can capture the material. The idea that we're shooting these things out of the sky and then we go, Oh, I wonder what that was? … And the whole thing is so weird that it's no wonder no American trusts this government because it either lies, is utterly confused or is stunningly ignorant. You get to choose which of the three boxes you like more. But, Laura, why would you believe anything he says?