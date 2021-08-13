Levin: Biden operating 'the most diabolical presidency and Democratic Party probably since slavery'

President Biden is engineering the "most diabolical presidency and most diabolical Democratic Party, probably since slavery," former Reagan Justice Department chief of staff Mark Levin said Sunday on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

Hosting guests Stephen Moore and Stephen Miller, Levin called the sudden "Marxist" lurch of the federal government a "massive de-growth movement dress[ed] up as climate change and the Green New Deal." He added that congressional Democrats with Biden's blessing seek to permanently transform America from a capitalist model to one that is far to the left by ushering in "American Marxism" through massive legislative bills disguised as "infrastructure" and "voting rights."

Combined, he said, the Democrats seek to nullify the opposition Republican Party and control all levers of power in a way not seen in over 150 years.

"The economics of that, how that's going to impoverish so many Americans in the war on success, the destruction of the voting system to make it [so] only one party can ever win, blowing out the Republican state legislatures so they have no say on it," he said.

"This is probably the most diabolical presidency and diabolical Democrat Party, probably since slavery," Levin added, as most of the Southern states where slavery – and Jim Crow segregation following the Civil War – was commonplace were Democratic Party strongholds.

Levin went on to describe what he called the collective "thin reed" that separates 245 years of American liberty from tyranny – the two moderate Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia.

"Every other single Democrat senator is marching right behind Chuck Schumer and the American Marxists," he warned. Schumer, the Senate Majority leader from New York, continues to seek passage of both the S.1 voting law overhaul dubbed the "For the People Act" and the $3.5 trillion "human infrastructure" bill that Levin warned is a disguised package of far-left "de-growth" policies.

Levin said Americans must reach out to Manchin and Sinema to ask them to break with their party on these measures, adding that their roles as one of the few remaining congressional moderates are evidence America is "always one election away from tyranny."

"[Democrats] will ram through whatever they have to. They don't play within the boundaries of the Constitution. They play outside the boundaries," he said.

Levin stressed the Democrats' thin margin can be either broadened or erased in upcoming elections. In 2022, key Senate races include seats in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Levin added that on the GOP side, it is troubling that many of the minority party's senators are not as concerned as he and others are about the purported legislative dangers he described.

On "Hannity" last week, Levin dubbed GOP senators who supported the Democrats' first infrastructure package this week the Bernie "Madoffs of the Republican Party"

Later on "Life, Liberty & Levin,", Miller, a former speechwriter and aide to President Donald Trump, added that Biden is "the vessel that American Marxists have been waiting for their entire lives to advance their radical program."

"What they are doing is they're putting it all into one bill," he said. "Everything you just listed off from the equity agenda to the destruction of voting rights to the climate agenda to, of course, the open borders agenda.

"And they reason that if we did this in five or six bills, we would get crushed by the sheer weight of the exercise… It's up to everyone watching this program, and it's up to all the American people to say to their senators, no, do not pass this bill. Do not destroy our country. Do not take away our treasured American way of life."

Miller added that one other Senate Democrat, Mark Kelly of Arizona, reportedly has reservations about the $3.5 trillion spending bill described by Levin. Miller noted that Kelly is up for reelection in 2022 and has not yet signaled a decision on how he will vote.

Kelly recently told Newsweek that "a lot of work remains" in rebuilding the U.S. economy, and that he is concerned about the price tag of the bill, and whether it will be properly paid for. His intrastate colleague Sinema added in the same report she will not support a $3.5 trillion price tag.