Newt Gingrich blasts Biden for lying about spending bill: 'Nobody believes what he said'

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich blasted Joe Biden for lying about the Democrats' massive spending bill, as the White House continues to claim it will not lead to tax hikes for working Americans. The former Republican House speaker joined "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday to discuss the legislation, arguing "nobody believes" Biden when he says the spending bill will not cost anything.

NEWT GINGRICH: If you thought you bought a racehorse and you ended up buying a donkey, there ought to be a point where you decide not to race it. They've got bills that aren't very popular. The more people learn about them, the less popular they are. What he said yesterday [was] just plain, a lie.

Is there anybody in America who believes you can spend 5.25 trillion, not billion, trillion dollars and not raise taxes? And not somehow pay for it with deficit financing? So I think they've got themselves out on a rhetorical limb. They can't get off it. And for some reason, nobody on his staff can explain to Biden that this just makes him unbelievable. I mean, nobody believes what he said yesterday.

