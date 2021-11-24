Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden


Newt Gingrich highlights Biden's incompetence 'in virtually every area'

Hillary Clinton, who recently appeared in the press to tout Biden's achievements, has 'no idea how the world really works' according to Gingrich

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Newt Gingrich calls the Biden administration 'incompetent in every area' Video

Newt Gingrich calls the Biden administration 'incompetent in every area'

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich joins ‘Hannity’ to discuss multiple crises plaguing the Biden administration.

Despite polling showing President Biden's approval underwater in most states, former First Lady Hillary Clinton reappeared in the press to tout her fellow Democrat's supposed achievements despite the administration showing "incompeten[ce] in every area," ex-House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Wednesday.

Gingrich told "Hannity" that while Clinton made incongruous comments on MSNBC, Biden's Energy Secretary Jen Granholm exhibited the latest "incompetence" of the White House when she could not declare the estimated amount of oil the U.S. consumes daily despite her department being parcel to the minor release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve this week.

On MSNBC, Clinton claimed Americans are frustrated with the "messy process of legislation" and "didn’t really appreciate that within a year the Biden administration has passed two major pieces of legislation through both the House and the Senate."

Athletics - TCS New York City Marathon - New York, United States - November 7, 2021  Chelsea Clinton reacts after finishing the marathon with husband Marc Mezvinsky , mother Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and father Former United States President Bill Clinton REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Clinton went on to blame Republicans and Biden critics for "demagoguery and disinformation" that they purportedly "exploited" upon a "vulnerab[le] electorate."

In response, Gingrich said that the U.S. is dealing with a Democratic Party that has a political "semi-religious belief system" in big government and socialism.

"Socialism has its own internal logic," he said. "They don’t think very far ahead. In a world where you need to play 4-dimensional chess to be a leader at that level, they can barely play tic-tac-toe. You saw it with Granholm [too]."

He compared Granholm's response to questions to that of Vice President Kamala Harris' penchant to break out in nervous laughter when answering questions.

"In an administration that was competent, [Granholm] would be gone. This administration is incompetent in virtually every area, she is just one more example of the team. The team is incompetent at the border and incompetent in trying to get out of Afghanistan and incompetent with inflation. Why would you expect her to be more incompetent than the rest of the team?"

Clinton, by comparison, "represents the sour grapes of the past and also the classic Democratic view," Gingrich said.

"She has no idea how the world really works. She has no idea how to be honest about these things."

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm speaks during the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference, annual meeting of all the IAEA member states, at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria on September 20, 2021. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) 

Gingrich added that recent polling shows Biden with net-positive ratings in only a handful of mostly blue states, and net-negative in every swing state including Pennsylvania, Georgia, New Hampshire and Arizona.

"The fact is that big government socialism doesn't work," Gingrich said. "They can't say that."