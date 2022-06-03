Newt Gingrich on Biden's new gun control push: The left only has one answer to addressing crime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While the Biden administration seeks to curtail Second Amendment rights, Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich argued on Friday that the left’s solution to crime never addresses systemic issues.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA POLICE SAY 5 DEAD, INCLUDING GUNMAN, AFTER HOSPITAL SHOOTING

NEWT GINGRICH: The whole problem with the way we approach crime in America is that the left knows the answer. It controls the device, but they don't want to deal with the person. So, for example, most people in America who are killed by guns are killed by pistols. Most of those pistols are shot in big cities with Democratic mayors. Most of them have very left-wing district attorneys elected with George Soros' money who put murderers back on the street. They put rapists back on the street. I heard you the other day, reporting on the guy who had poured gasoline on a homeless person, set them on fire, and that guy had a long rap sheet and was actually out on bail. So I'd love to see a serious conversation about keeping Americans safe and stopping crime in America, which isn't about guns, it's about people.

