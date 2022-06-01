McEnany on 'Outnumbered': Liberals' 'reimagining' of law enforcement turning into nightmare for cities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany slammed Democrat-run states for policies prioritizing criminals over the innocent as crime continues to plague liberal cities. Despite law enforcement working to make cities safe, McEnany claimed policies like those of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon fail to prosecute criminals, as actor Owen Wilson became the latest crime victim.

LA CITY COUNCIL GREENLIGHTS BAN ON HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS 500 FEET FROM SCHOOLS, DAYCARE CENTERS

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: The sheriff, Alex Villanueva, makes this terrifying point that we're having people from out of county, out of state, coming here to L.A. to do this. Foreign nationals are coming here to do burglaries, he said. And the sheriff's trying his best to do whatever he can. But you have this district attorney Gascon who announced 13 misdemeanors he would no longer prosecute because they wanted to "reimagine public safety and best serve the interest of justice and community well-being." Well, reimagining, we hear that word a lot. We've heard it about ICE. We've heard it about the police officers from the left. Reimagining turns into a nightmare, especially when the sheriff brings you, I think it's 13,238 cases, that you just refuse to prosecute. Imagine being law enforcement, how frustrating that must be.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: