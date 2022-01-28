Newt Gingrich: Biden gets to nominate, he does not get to approve SCOTUS nominee

Newt Gingrich, the former Republican Speaker of the House, joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday to discuss the Supreme Court battle that will play out in the closely divided Senate after Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement announcement.

NEWT GINGRICH: "Well, I think the important thing is to go straight to having really good investigations and really good hearings. You know, [President Richard] Nixon nominated several people who failed. [President] Lyndon Johnson nominated people who failed. And they failed because, when they got into the investigations and they got into the hearings, the country concluded that they were bad…that they weren’t appropriate to be on the Supreme Court. So, I start with the idea that the president gets nominate, he doesn’t get to approve. The Senate has an obligation to look carefully—at whoever’s nominated—find out what their views are, what their past is, and then see what happens. And we’ve had a number of cases, over the last half-century, where the nominee just kind of melted down…couldn’t take the heat."

