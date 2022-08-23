Newsom vetoed legal drug injection sites because it 'wouldn't play well in Iowa': Leo Terrell

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slammed California Gov. Gavin Newsom on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday for his "selfish" motive behind vetoing a recent bill that would have allowed drug injection sites in major cities in the state.

CALIFORNIA’S NEWSOM VETOES BILL THAT WOULD HAVE ALLOWED LEGAL DRUG INJECTION SITES

LEO TERRELL: Gavin Newsom got it right for the wrong reason when he talks about the unintended consequences, that's a selfish reason. He's running for president. This won't play well in Iowa. That's the only reason. Every progressive bone in his body wanted to sign that bill, but it wouldn't play well in Iowa. He would be nicknamed "Governor Fentanyl." That's the only reason he has signed this bill. I guarantee you, if his presidential campaign fails, he'll sign this bill when it comes around again. Steve, L.A., Oakland, San Francisco: magnet for crime. Drug use rampant. There is no demand for drug treatment. You go in, you get shot up, and it's a profit win for drug dealers.

