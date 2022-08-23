Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Newsom vetoed legal drug injection sites because it 'wouldn't play well in Iowa': Leo Terrell

California governor eyed as potential Biden challenger in 2024 presidential race

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Leo Terrell: Newsom would be named 'Governor Fentanyl' if he passed drug injection bill Video

Leo Terrell: Newsom would be named 'Governor Fentanyl' if he passed drug injection bill

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell discusses progressive California Gov. Gavin Newsom's policies on drugs

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slammed California Gov. Gavin Newsom on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday for his "selfish" motive behind vetoing a recent bill that would have allowed drug injection sites in major cities in the state.

CALIFORNIA’S NEWSOM VETOES BILL THAT WOULD HAVE ALLOWED LEGAL DRUG INJECTION SITES

LEO TERRELL: Gavin Newsom got it right for the wrong reason when he talks about the unintended consequences, that's a selfish reason. He's running for president. This won't play well in Iowa. That's the only reason. Every progressive bone in his body wanted to sign that bill, but it wouldn't play well in Iowa. He would be nicknamed "Governor Fentanyl." That's the only reason he has signed this bill. I guarantee you, if his presidential campaign fails, he'll sign this bill when it comes around again. Steve, L.A., Oakland, San Francisco: magnet for crime. Drug use rampant. There is no demand for drug treatment. You go in, you get shot up, and it's a profit win for drug dealers.

