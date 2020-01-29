News Corp launches Knewz, a 'generous aggregation' news platform

Knewz, an innovative news platform from News Corp that launched on Wednesday, aims to transform the way content is consumed by allowing readers to find information from multiple publishers that in turn are properly credited for their reporting.

While Knewz is currently sourcing headlines from more than 400 publishers, News Corp CEO Robert Thomson said it’s not a typical content aggregator and will share data with publishers to ensure content is properly monetized. Knewz.com also plans to make sure the specific branding of each publisher is prominently displayed to ensure that attribution is front and center.

FOX NEWS HAS TOPPED MSNBC, CNN FOR 18 STRAIGHT YEARS AFTER DOMINANT JANUARY

“Knewz is unique in that readers can, at a single glance, see multiple sources. It is not egregious aggregation but generous aggregation. There are mastheads from across the political and regional spectrum, and premium publishers will not be relegated in the rankings,” Thomson said.

Knewz aims to combine advanced technology, such as artificial intelligence, with experienced editors to determine what makes it onto the platform. The technology will scan hundreds of news sources, and the Knewz editorial staff will curate headlines for readers.

‘BILL HEMMER REPORTS’ GOES WHERE THE NEWS IS BEING MADE: ‘IT GIVES YOU PERSPECTIVE’

“Readers will have access to publishers large and small, niche and general, located in all 50 states,” Thomson said. “We live in a world of vexatious verticals, of crass clickbait, of polarized perspectives and fallacious, fact-free feeds -- Knewz is knowing and needed.”

Knewz launched with stories from CNBC, Politico, The New York Times, Washington Examiner, The Hill, Daily Mail, Caixin, South China Morning Post, Washington Times and Los Angeles Times, among others -- each with its logo visible to readers from the site’s homepage.

Headlines range from live updates about the Coronavirus outbreak to a variety of content related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anchorage Daily News, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Axios, Bangor Daily News, Black Enterprise, The Blaze, Bleacher Report, BuzzFeed, Daily Kos, Deadline, Defense News, El Paso Times, Essence, The Federalist, Foreign Affairs, Hartford Courant, Mother Jones, The Nation, National Review, Newsmax, Out, Reason, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, The Root, Scientific American, Talking Points Memo, Tampa Bay Times, Townhall, Washington Examiner, Washington Free Beacon, Washington Post and Winston-Salem Journal are among the publications currently sourced by Knewz.

The site is in beta testing but plans to evolve and expand the list of publishers on a regular basis. Knewz is available on both desktop and mobile, with its mobile app being operated by News Corp editors and technical specialists, in addition to the strategy team at Knewz.

News Corp and Fox News share common ownership.