New Yorker Union accused of promoting Israel's genocide for backing Palestinians 'from the river to the sea'

The union for the liberal magazine The New Yorker was accused by critics of promoting the "genocide" of Israel while expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

On Wednesday, the union's Twitter account posted, "Solidarity with Palestinians from the river to the sea who went on a 24-hour strike yesterday for dignity and liberation. #palestineonstrike."

The "from the river to the sea" portion of the tweet stems from the pro-Palestinian saying, "From the river to the sea, Palestine must be free," which has long been interpreted and criticized as a call for the elimination of the Jewish state.

Critics blasted the union for invoking the commonly-known anti-Israel saying.

"Cool, cool, the @NewYorker union is calling for the dismantling of the state of Israel," GQ correspondent Julia Ioffe reacted.

"The New Yorker Union endorsing genocide against Jews. Reported," former Washington Examiner writer John Gage wrote.

The union later deleted the tweet and offered a mea culpa.

"We stand in solidarity with the Palestinians who went on strike for dignity and rights. We’ve removed our original post, which used a phrase with connotations that distracted from our intended message of solidarity. Solidarity is important—and so is accountability. We apologize," New Yorker Union wrote.

However, the apology was panned by critics too.

"The New Yorker Union deleted its call for war and genocide and replaced it with a statement of solidarity with those pursuing war and genocide. Important distinction," Washington Free Beacon contributor Noah Pollack wrote.

"'we're sorry for the casual call for genocide,'" political commentator Becket Adams quipped.

"Oh, the slogan about pushing the Jews into the sea distracted from your solidarity message?" National Review senior writer David Harsanyi asked.

The New Yorker did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.