New York Times columnist Cohen deletes tweets that 'did not meet' paper's standards

New York Times opinion columnist Roger Cohen deleted a pair of tweets Monday that he said weren’t up to the Gray Lady’s standards.

“I deleted two tweets that I wrote yesterday that do not meet our standards,” Cohen wrote.

Cohen did not elaborate on the content of the now-deleted tweets, but Vox senior correspondent Dylan Matthews shared images of what appear to be the messages.

“Our country is bigger and better, oh so much so, than this poor needy pathetic boring repetitive loud whining sick dangerous d---head in the Oval Office. Let’s do it. By Voting November 3. Yes we can,” Cohen wrote, according to Matthews.

"We can end the nightmare November 3. Yes, we can! It’s in our power as Americans. Let’s f*cking do it,” Cohen’s other now-deleted tweet said, according to the images shared by Matthews.

The New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cohen’s most recent column, ‘Trump’s Last Stand for White America,” was published on Friday and is far from an endorsement of the president.

“Less than 20 days. It has been a long, hard road to this election. I see fearful faces, those of tormented migrants at the Mexican border, and hate-filled faces, those of the white nationalists in Charlottesville chanting, ‘Jews will not replace us,’” Cohen wrote. "Donald Trump has been all about the fear of replacement, or as it’s sometimes called, ‘the great replacement.’ His has been the stand — I am tempted to say the last stand — of whites [sic] against nonwhites.

Cohen cautioned against Trump supporters who believe groups such as migrants, the LGBTQ community and unarmed Americans would “replace” people who resemble the president.

“All means have been used — lies, brutality, incitement. But fear has been Trump’s main weapon. Fear, which depends on pitting one group against another, is the currency of the Trump presidency. It is therefore no surprise that the America that is about to vote is probably more fractured than at any time since the Vietnam War,” Cohen wrote.

He went on to condemn Trump as a “Mussolini-style” ruler, a “bone-spur coward” and an “impostor” who needs to be defeated on Election Day.

“Time for Americans to look in the mirror," Cohen wrote, "and realize their America is irreplaceable if it is lost."