New York Times accused of running ‘puff piece’ on Warnock, ‘hit piece’ on Perdue ahead of Georgia runoffs

The liberal New York Times ran features on Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock and Republican Sen. David Perdue, but one has been called a "puff piece" while the other was labeled a "hit piece" by the partisan newspaper.

Warnock is locked in a tight Senate runoff race with Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. That, along with the other runoff between Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff on Tuesday, will determine which party controls the Senate next year.

The Times praised Warnock with a glowing piece published Saturday headlined, "Raphael Warnock, From the Pulpit to Politics, Doesn’t Shy From ‘Uncomfortable’ Truths."

The feature praised Warnock, only mentioning his skeletons in that "Republicans have tried to paint him as a dangerous radical," a past arrest for which charges were dropped, and an "incident" with his ex-wife last year. It did not mention accusations of child abuse at a camp Warnock ran or that his ex-wife tearfully called him a "great actor" during the latter incident, where she accused him of running over her foot with his car.

Meanwhile, the Times’ Friday feature on Perdue wasn’t quite as friendly. Headlined, "Before Embracing America-First Agenda, David Perdue Was an Outsourcing Expert," the piece paints him as a hypocrite.

"Perdue has continued to make his global business experience the essence of his brand. But that has highlighted the contradictions that emerge — in his career and in his character, but also in his party and his region — as he embraces the populist, America-first strains of Trumpism," the Times wrote. "The man who has lately voiced support for some of President Trump’s signature tariffs built his career as an unapologetic, free-trading practitioner of the outsourcing arts."

The Times also labeled Perdue mispronouncing Kamala Harris’ name as "crude racism" while focusing on negative aspects of his background. It had a strikingly different tone than the story written about Warnock, and RearClearPolitics president Tom Bevan took to Twitter to point out the double standard.

"A Tale of two New York Times Profiles: one is an absolute puff piece, praising the candidate while glossing over a number of trouble spots in his past. The other is a hit piece, casting almost every part of the candidate's past in the worst possible light," Bevan tweeted to accompany links to each feature.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.