New York Times' Mara Gay roasted for claiming Dave Rubin's show 'regularly hosts white supremacists' 

Liberal New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay was roasted Tuesday for claiming in an interview that commentator Dave Rubin "regularly hosts white supremacists" on his show "The Rubin Report."

Gay, a frequent critic of conservatives and Republicans on MSNBC, made the claim during the newspaper's editorial endorsement interview with Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, in which she also incorrectly labeled the show as "The Dave Rubin Show."

"Over the years, you’ve built your brand by frequently doing radio and other appearances with right-wing media personalities. At times you said that the Democratic Party should gravitate away from identity politics. You’ve supported automating fast-food workers at times. Why appear on shows like "The Dave Rubin Show," who regularly hosts white supremacists?" Gay asked Yang in the interview.

Gay provided no evidence to support her claim, nor did she name anyone who appeared on Rubin's show that she considered to be a white supremacist.

Yang responded that he was willing to go on any show while he was running for president and that he wasn't aware any such guests appeared on the platforms at the time he was doing interviews on them.

Rubin himself took to Twitter, roasting Gay for the claims, and asked her to name the white supremacists that appeared on his show. Rubin, who once worked for the left-wing outlet The Young Turks, has interviewed controversial right-wing figures such as Milo Yiannopoulos and Paul Joseph Watson.

"Can you name a few white supremacists I’ve had on my show? Like legit white supremacists, not just people you don’t like so you call them that. Also the show is called 'The Rubin Report.' I look forward to the apology and retraction. Thanks," Rubin wrote.

Rubin continued going after Gay, even offering her a free subscription to his show. Gay has yet to respond to the criticism, or to provide any evidence supporting her claims against the show as of Wednesday.

Gay is known for her memorable mistake on MSNBC last year when she believed billionaire Michael Bloomberg could have provided $1 million to every American with the $500 million he spent on his failed presidential campaign. The actual amount was less than $2 per person.

The Times editorial board did not endorse Yang, the frontrunner in the Democratic mayoral primary, electing to go with Kathryn Garcia.