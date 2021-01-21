NY Times cancels editor's contract after she rips Trump 'pettiness' over Biden plane: report

The New York Times has reportedly parted ways with one of its editors after she sparked mockery on social media over a tweet celebrating President Biden's arrival to the Washington, D.C., area ahead of his inauguration.

Lauren Wolfe raised eyebrows Tuesday when she tweeted out her reaction while watching CNN's coverage of Biden's plane landing on the tarmac the day before he was sworn in.

"Biden landing at Joint Base Andrews now," she wrote. "I have chills."

She then knocked the Trump administration for apparently not providing a military plane to ferry Biden from Delaware.

NEW YORK TIMES CONTRIBUTOR LOSES THINK TANK JOB OVER TWEET SUGGESTING BIDEN SHOULD 'LYNCH MIKE PENCE'

"The pettiness of the Trump admin not sending a military plane to bring him to D.C. as is tradition is mortifying," wrote Wolfe, who added, "Childish."

Critics mocked the tweets on social media with many comparing her "chills" remark to former MSNBC host Chris Matthews' infamous "thrill up the leg" comment about President Obama.

Wolfe was also fact-checked by Twitter users who cited reports that the Biden team was offered a military plane but chose to fly private. She later deleted that tweet and then deactivated her account altogether.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, according to journalist Yashar Ali, who cites two sources, the Times has "canceled" Wolfe's contract.

According to Ali, Wolfe was "tasked with mostly editing stories that were on the NYT live page (which were constantly updated) related to the pandemic and breaking news events."

The Times did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.