NYT editorial board member says Biden’s platform ‘far more liberal' than Obama's, ‘much more similar’ to Bernie Sanders'

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay declared on Tuesday that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's platform is "far more liberal" than President Obama’s and mirrors Bernie Sanders' far-left agenda.

“I think what’s funny, Biden’s platform is far more liberal than Barack Obama’s was years ago, and so when we looked at that as an editorial board, we were kind of blown away about how much more similar it is it Bernie Sanders’ platform in some ways than Barack Obama in 2008,” Gay said during an appearance on MSNBC.

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace didn’t jump in to ask how Biden’s platform is more liberal than Obama’s as Gay continued to speak about the Democratic nominee needing a diverse group of supporters to campaign on his behalf.

"I think culturally what Joe Biden needs to do, is he needs to say that he is the campaign of the big tent, and so, that might mean having, you know, Mitt Romney even at some point,” Gay said. “The message is, this is about more than politics. This is a year to vote for your democracy.”

Gay said Democrats can have “substantive policy discussions later on” but first need to win the election.

“That goes beyond politics,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Times was recently slammed as the “newsletter of the left” for fawning over Kamala Harris and has an editorial board that has made headlines in recent memory for appearing far-left itself.

Last month, opinion columnist and editor Bari Weiss announced she was leaving the paper, saying she was bullied by colleagues in an "illiberal environment," weeks after declaring there was a “civil war” inside the paper.

Weiss published a scathing resignation letter that she sent to Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger on her personal website, noting she doesn’t understand how toxic behavior is allowed inside the newsroom and "showing up for work as a centrist at an American newspaper should not require bravery."

Weiss then explained that she joined the paper in 2017 to help offer a different perspective, as the Times’ “failure to anticipate the outcome of the 2016 election meant that it didn’t have a firm grasp of the country it covers,” and fixing that issue was critical.

Back in June, Weiss offered insight about the internal battle among her colleagues following the publishing of an op-ed written by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. that sparked a major backlash from its own staff.

Hours before the Times offered a mea culpa for running Cotton's piece -- which called for troops to be sent in to quell the George Floyd riots -- Weiss claimed that a "civil war" was brewing within the paper.

Former editorial page editor James Bennet stepped down as a result of the backlash the Times received for publishing Cotton’s piece.

In her resignation letter, Weiss noted that her own “forays into Wrongthink” have made her the subject of “constant bullying by colleagues” who disagree with her views.