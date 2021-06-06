Expand / Collapse search
New York Times blasted for 'biased' tweet against Sen. Joe Manchin's moderate positions

Reporters have relentlessly pressured Manchin on his filibuster position for months

By Andrew Kugle | Fox News
Sen. Manchin on S1 election bill: ‘Too broad, partisan’Video

Sen. Manchin on S1 election bill: ‘Too broad, partisan’

Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., tells ‘Fox News Sunday’ he doesn’t plan to vote for the Democrats’ S1 election bill because he believes it will divide the country further.

The New York Times was blasted by critics on Sunday for a "biased" and "inaccurate" tweet in regards to Sen. Joe Manchin's, D-W.Va., moderate positions on voting rights and keeping the filibuster

In a tweet, the New York Times characterized Manchin's positions as being opposed to efforts to combat voter suppression and against restoring ethical controls in government. 

"Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he will not vote for the Democrats’ far-reaching bill to combat voter suppression and restore ethical controls on the presidency shattered by Donald Trump," the tweet reads. The language of the tweet is almost identical to the article's first paragraph, which critics say was framed from a left-wing point of view. 

MANCHIN RIPS REPORTERS FOR FILIBUSTER OBSESSION: ‘YOU ASK THE SAME QUESTION EVERY DAY’

Over the weekend, Manchin released an op-ed announcing his opposition to Democrat-backed voting rights bill S.1 For the People Act and restated his opposition to eliminating the filibuster. This news is a blow to President Biden and Democrats as any major legislation will need the support of 10 Republicans to overcome the filibuster. 

Mark Hemingway, senior writer at RealClearInvestigations, wrote, "this headline is cartoonishly biased and inaccurate."

Republican pollster Patrick Ruffini posed the question, "journalism or advocacy?"

Others said the New York Times was acting like a Democrat Super PAC and that they weren't handling Manchin's decision well. 

Democrats have a slim majority in the House of Representatives and a 50-50 split in the Senate with Vice President Harris as the tie-breaking vote. For the past few months, reporters have relentlessly asked Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., about their support for the Senate filibuster. Progressives on Capitol Hill and in the media have pressured the two senators to change their stance. 

Left-wing CNN hosts Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo similarly criticized Manchin and Sinema during their shows last week.

